LOUISVILLE — Five dogs are home safe and sound — and warm — after falling through the ice on the Grasse River late Friday morning in Louisville.
The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, Waddington Volunteer Fire Department and New York State Police were on the scene and involved in the rescue effort.
Louisville Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas Murray and Kyle Field from the Waddington Volunteer Fire Department entered the Grasse River, near Water Street, and stayed until the last two dogs had gotten safely to the shore.
“I’m not sure how long they’d been in the water before we got there. Two had already gotten out and one swam out by itself,” Mr. Murray said.
It was not clear how the dogs got onto the ice and the animals’ owner was not identified.
The final two dogs took some coaxing to get to the shore. As one stood in the water before getting on to a chunk of ice, Mr. Murray stayed by the side of the second dog as he and others on the shore attempted to bring the dog out of the water. The New York State Police had leashes in hand, ready to snag the dogs when they arrived.
With Mr. Field assisting, one of the dogs successfully swam to the shore and ran up toward Lincoln Drive. Mr. Murray stayed with his dog until it too was successfully back to the shore, where it was welcomed, leashed and taken to a warm, dry home.
