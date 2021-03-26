Fulton creates Animal Control Program

FULTON – It’s been a little over a year now since former Fulton police officer Dave Luddington served for a few months as the city’s animal control officer. Since that time, Fulton had been paying trappers to take care of any animal problems, paying for residents’ first and second trappings of the year, according to Rita Kay Deavies, an account clerk/typist and long-time employee in the city’s administrations.
Now, with a new administration at the city’s helm, Mayor Deana Michaels decided it was time to formalize an animal control program that will “bring the community a comprehensive program that is able to address all of the animal related issues in the City of Fulton,” according to Fulton Deputy Police Chief Michael Curtis.
“This program will bring community engagement through enhanced services and public education,” he said. “The goal is to be proactive while serving the community, as we strive for long-term prevention of animal related issues and crimes.”
Mayor Michaels further commented, “We understand and appreciate the community’s concerns voiced over the past year. We wanted to get this right and not simply react. So we listened to the community, worked with experts in the field and created partnerships that will be vital to the program’s success. We are delivering a program that addresses the overall welfare of the animals as well as educates us all on best practices. I have to give much credit to Deputy Chief Curtis who spent many months pulling this together.”
“It was just one of the things Mayor Michaels was trying to fine tune and make better for the residents,” said Executive Assistant to the Mayor Heather McCoy.
“There’s a lot of wildlife in the area. We get your seasonal foxes and skunks and things like that. There are local trappers that are still being utilized by the city to help residents. It really hasn’t changed that much. We’ve basically created partnerships with others to streamline everything. There wasn’t any real problem. I think it was more about implementing a real process. We’re just trying to make improvements as we go.”
Fulton will now partner with local trappers, Oswego Animal Shelter and the SPCA to handle various animal and nuisance related matters.
Fulton maintained a dog control officer until the early 1990s.
