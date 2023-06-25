CLAYTON — It was high-flying furry fun with a touch of competition at Frink Park this weekend at the annual Seaway Splash event.
“This is our second year. Here we are again,” Dennis Levison of Potsdam said.
Mr. Levison and his family entered their 11-year-old chocolate labrador retriever Sarge and their 3-year-old golden retriever Willow.
“Both dogs took second place last year in their categories; we are waiting to see if they will go to finals,” Mr. Levison said.
Brian Wilcox, operations manager of Ultimate Air Dogs, stated more than 70 dogs competed in this year’s Seaway Splash event. “The dogs and their owners come and have a good time. It’s amazing to watch the process with each dog and to see the happiness it brings the owners and spectators,” he said.
Karen Regina and her dog Karma, of Hillsdale, Columbia County, are no strangers to the Clayton event. “This is our third time here. We love coming here. It’s clean, and it’s a very dog-friendly community. The people are so nice here,” she said. “I hope Karma makes it into finals. She’s my husband’s Chesapeake Bay retriever, and I want to tell him we did it!”
Competition details and the list of winners will be available on the company’s website in the coming days at http://www.ultimateairdogs.com/schedule.html
