WATERTOWN — This fall, the Jefferson County SPCA is set to host a new virtual fundraiser called “Tails 2 Trails: A 5k Run & Walk for Shelter Animals.” This two-week virtual event will start on Sunday, Oct. 11 and end on Oct. 25.
Animal advocates will come together, while still maintaining separation due to COVID-19 guidelines, for two weeks of hikes, runs, and walks on their choice of trail or sidewalk to support animals in need of adoption and medical attention.
For a donation of $35, individuals can support the Jefferson County SPCA by purchasing 5K tickets through Facebook and Eventbrite. Tails 2 Trails 5K T-shirts are also available for an additional donation.
For questions, contact Jordan W. Rodriguez: Fundraising, Marketing & Grants Manager at fundraisingjcspca@gmail.com.
