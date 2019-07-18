OSWEGO – With record high temperatures forecasted for this coming weekend, it is clear the summer is finally here! The Oswego County Humane Society wants to remind everyone that furry friends feel temperatures differently than humans do—and during summer months, they can easily get too hot for comfort. By following the simple pet safety tips below, people will ensure that their pet keeps cool in the brutally hot temperatures ahead:
• Never leave pets in a parked car, not even for a minute. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. A pet may suffer irreversible organ damage or die.
• Watch the humidity. “It’s important to remember that it’s not just the ambient temperature but also the humidity that can affect your pet,” says Dr. Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. “Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves, and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels—very quickly.” Taking a dog’s temperature will quickly tell a person if there is a serious problem. Dogs’ temperatures should not be allowed to get over 104 degrees. If a dog’s temperature does, follow the instructions below for treating heat stroke.
• Limit exercise on hot days. Take care when exercising a pet. Adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours, and be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears, who are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets, who typically have difficulty breathing. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn a pet’s paws, so walk dogs on the grass if possible. Always carry water to keep a dog hydrated.
• Don’t rely on fans. Pets respond differently to heat than humans do. (Dogs, for instance, sweat primarily through their feet.) And fans don’t cool off pets as effectively as they do people.
• Provide ample shade and water. Any time a pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they don’t obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat—in fact, it makes it worse.
• Cool pets inside and out. Whip up a batch of quick and easy DIY peanut butter popsicles for dogs. (Use peanut butter or another favorite food.) And always provide water, whether pets are inside or outside. Keep pets from overheating indoors or out with a cooling body wrap, vest or mat (such as the Keep Cool Mat). Soak these products in cool water, and they’ll stay cool (but usually dry) for up to three days. If a dog doesn’t find baths stressful, see if they will enjoy a cooling soak.
• Watch for signs of heat stroke. Extreme temperatures can cause heatstroke. Some signs of heatstroke are heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, excessive salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness. Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise, or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs—like boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles—will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat. To treat heat stroke, move the pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over them. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take them directly to a veterinarian.
And perhaps most important, pay attention to pets – know when they seem uncomfortable or acting like they might be in some trouble. Summer can be a great time to spend with a dog or cat, but it’s important to keep these tips in mind as the days grow longer!
The society provides services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics and humane education. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. The registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.
