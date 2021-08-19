‘Kevin the Pit Bull’ honored with plaque

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow and members of Paws Across Oswego County (PAOC) unveiled a plaque and memorial garden in honor of ‘Kevin the Pit Bull’, a rescue cared for by PAOC who gained notoriety around the Oswego community for his fun, loving and charming personality, who passed away in 2020. The plaque and memorial garden surround a fire hydrant outside Oswego City Hall dedicated to Kevin by Mayor Barlow in 2017. The plaque reads, “This fire hydrant is dedicated to Kevin James (2004-2020), a rescued Pitbull who filled this community with love and laughter, reminding us to be kind and enjoy life to the fullest.”
