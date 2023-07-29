State to drop rabies baits across Lewis County

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Public Health has been notified by the New York State Department of Health that a rabies bait drop will occur in several Lewis County townships beginning Aug. 11-14, weather dependent.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services will be distributing oral rabies vaccination baits to target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop further spread of rabies. The baits will be dropped from low-flying, fixed-wing airplanes over the Black River Valley. Additionally, ground baiting via car will occur in the village of Lowville during the week prior to the bait drop.

