SACKETS HARBOR — Horse and north country legend Funny Cide died on Sunday morning after complications from colic, the horse’s owner Jon Constance said on Monday.
Constance said the horse, who fell just one leg shy of winning the Triple Crown, coming in third place at the Belmont Stakes, would’ve won the third portion of the Triple Crown in 2003 if not for an intense rainstorm.
The two horses that defeated Funny Cide did not run in the Preakness — the second leg of the Triple Crown.
“I’ve always said I’m against that,” Constance said. “Whoever runs in the first one should run in all three.”
He said that the course was muddy and that Funny Cide was tired, which gave the other two horses an advantage because they were fresh.
Funny Cide, who resided at the Kentucky Horse Park in his retirement, started feeling poorly Saturday afternoon.
He was taken to a large animal hospital nearby and he was diagnosed with complications from colic.
“He did not last long; he died within a few hours,” Constance said.
The Kentucky Horse Park announced on its Instagram that after Funny Cide’s death on Sunday, they closed the park. They also posted a video with clips of Funny Cide.
To buy Funny Cide, the group in Sackets that included Constance and five other guys, needed $75,000, which they didn’t have.
They brought in a couple more partners and the original six took half and they took the other half.
“That took it up another level for us,” Constance said.
Constance said they would see the horse a handful of times a year, but Funny Cide would know him. Constance hadn’t been able to see him in the last few years.
“We feel sincerely bad that he’s passed away,” he said.
Constance’s journey with horses and horse racing started when he and five of his friends threw in a couple of bucks on the front porch of Constance’s house.
One thing about Funny Cide is that he loved peppermint.
“You give him a peppermint and he’s your buddy,” he said.
Funny Cide was named before Constance and the other owners purchased him, but Constance said they had a chance to rename him, and decided against it.
A street in Sackets Harbor is donned with the same name as the horse, and Constance said that came about when one of their partners, Harold Cring, who is with Bette & Cring Construction, went into the housing business with Constance.
Cring had asked Constance to help out with some developments, one being Battlefield Commons, and the other being Sackets Meadows. Constance oversaw Sackets Meadows.
When working on Sackets Meadows, they had to come up with names, and people loved Funny Cide.
They went to the village board and asked what they thought about Derby Drive coming into the new development and Funny Cide Drive coming out. He said the board unanimously wanted it.
Constance has received calls and texts from all over the country from people sending their condolences.
“It was Sackets’ horse,” he said. “The community just embraced it, and I’m not talking just Sackets. I’m talking Watertown, Chaumont, Clayton, Henderson, you name it. It just literally became the people’s horse.”
He said they were mobbed by people all over the state.
“It’s just unbelievable how many people were in love with that horse, and that makes me proud. But it also makes me sad because he’s gone,” he said.
Overall winnings throughout Funny Cide’s career were a little more than $3 million. Expenses in total were around $3 million.
They made their investment back in the book titled “Funny Cide,” written by Sally Jenkins. The book made it to No. 11 on the New York Times Best Seller List.
There were 10 total owners.
Funny Cide was 23 years old.
