SACKETS HARBOR — Horse and north country legend Funny Cide died on Sunday morning after complications from colic, the horse’s owner Jon Constance said on Monday.

Constance said the horse, who fell just one leg shy of winning the Triple Crown, coming in third place at the Belmont Stakes, would’ve won the third portion of the Triple Crown in 2003 if not for an intense rainstorm.

