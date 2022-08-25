DEPAUVILLE — From high — in an airplane, to low, on hands and knees and on four-wheelers — a search has been ongoing for a week for a 20-year-old horse that disappeared from a town of Lyme residence.
“I’m putting up posters everywhere hoping that somebody will see her somewhere,” owner Diane H. Heise of Macomb Settlement Road said. “But I haven’t had any luck with that either.”
The missing Nacoma, she said, is not just a normal horse.
“You feel like she’s taking care of you when you ride her,” Mrs. Heise said. “She’s just a real sweet horse.”
Nacoma’s owners, Mrs. Heise and husband Roger, are offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Nacoma and seven other horses owned by Mrs. Heise got out of their pen on Thursday, Aug. 18. But like other times the horses got out, they stayed close and returned to their enclosure at feeding time upon hearing the irresistible call of the oats.
“I thought they were all there,” Mrs. Heise said. “Horses are herd animals and they generally stick together. When I let them in, they all came in but her.”
Neighbors and the family have been searching since then.
“It’s odd. It’s like she just disappeared into thin air,” Mrs. Heise said. “I worry.”
Nacoma, blind in one eye, stands just over 15 hands high (just over 5 feet) and is half draft, with a stocky build. Her color is bay paint. “Which is like brown and black and white,” Mrs. Heise said. “She has heavier legs and bigger feet.”
There are woods and fields next to the Heise property.
“I’ve searched my property, the property next to ours,” Mrs. Heise said. “I’ve had people with four-wheelers searching and I’ve also searched across the road and I can’t find any sign of her. And I can’t picture her going away from the other horses unless she was chased by a coyote or something, but it seems odd. It’s just really weird because they don’t like to be separated from each other.”
Mr. Heise, a private pilot, utilized his airplane in the search, with no luck.
“My husband was also on his hands and knees going through the brush directly behind the house,” she added, also to no avail.
Mrs. Heise thought Nacoma maybe died in the nearby area.
“But there’s been no signs of coyotes, turkey buzzards or anything like that,” she said. “I’ve searched every inch that I can search to find her and I haven’t been able to.”
Mrs. Heise said her closest neighbor took her dogs out to join the search.
“If something was dead, the dogs would have gone to it, or if something was alive even, they would have noticed it,” she said. “But she didn’t have any luck finding her either.”
Deer paths in her area have also been studied for signs of Nacoma. A tall horse like Nacoma, Mrs. Heise explained, could show signs of traveling on a deer path, a path of least resistance, made by shorter animals.
“There would be branches broken if a horse went through,” she said. “And I don’t see any signs of that anywhere.”
Mrs. Heise said at least a dozen neighbors have been seeking Nacoma. “We’re all friends and neighbors. They’re wonderful.”
She received Nacoma about five years ago from a friend. “She knew I’d give her a good home,” Mrs. Heise said, adding she was told the horse was once at a place where she was ridden by children and adults with disabilities.
“They decided she needed to be with just one person instead of having a whole bunch of people with her,” Mrs. Heise said.
Due to health issues and her schedule, Mrs. Heise said the last time she rode Nacoma was last summer. It was a notable ride.
“It was on trails out back and I had another girl with a younger horse,” she said. “It was good to have an older horse with her.”
During the ride, Mrs. Heise said Nacoma’s rein came off. “It came apart,” she said. “We were headed toward home. I asked Nacoma, ‘Whoa.’ She stopped. I reached around, grabbed ahold of it and retied the rein without getting off the horse. Most horses would take you back to the barn in a real hurry if that happened. She’s a real good horse. She can’t see very well. But she trusts me and I can point her in any direction and she’ll go wherever I ask her.”
Mrs. Heise expected many more years of that bond.
“Most of my horses have lived to be around 36,” she said. “I take really good care of them and draft horses are something that typically live to be older. I expect to have her for another 20 years, or that’s what I thought.”
But she hasn’t given up hope on the horse just yet. She is especially encouraged that Nacoma’s ears perk up when that name is called.
“If you yell Nacoma and if she’s in ear-shot, she’ll come. When she’s out in the field and I call her, she’ll come to me. That’s why I’ve been so frantic. I know if she hears me, she’s gonna come to me. And I haven’t had her come to me. That’s hard.”
How to help
Anyone with information on Nacoma may call Mrs. Heise at 315-649-5134 or at 315-778-8473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.