MASSENA — Massena’s police chief is urging dog owners to abide by village and town codes, and those who don’t could be subject to charges.
“We are getting into that time of year when children and adults in our community are spending more time outside,” Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olson said in a public service announcement. “It is imperative that all dog owners in our community do their part in making Massena a safe place for members, visitors and pets. Please follow the necessary codes regarding your dog and be aware that you will be charged if you violate any ordinance regarding dog ownership.”
All dogs in the village and town must be licensed by the town clerk, and all dogs must be leashed.
The village code notes, “No dog shall be allowed upon the public streets or upon any public property within the Village of Massena unless it shall be accompanied by its owner or a responsible person able to restrain and control such dog by command and unless such person accompanying such dog shall actually control and restrain such dog by some suitable device designed and used for that purpose.”
Nuisance dogs are also addressed in the code. It reads, “No person, being the owner or harborer of any dog, shall allow such dog to commit any nuisance within the Village of Massena or cause damage to the person or property of others.”
A dog can be declared a nuisance if it engages in loud howling or persistent barking, crying or whining; if it chases and/or barks at motor vehicles; if it jumps on, chases or harasses any person and causes intimidation or fear; if it defecates, urinates, digs or damages public or private property other than the owner’s; or if it attacks another dog or cat on property other than the owner’s.
Anyone with complaints about a non-dangerous dog should call the Massena Humane Society at 315-764-1330.
A dangerous dog is considered one that attacks any person or domestic animal. Anyone with a complaint about a dangerous dog, a dog bite, or an abused or mistreated dog should call the Massena Police Department at 315-769-3577.
Any person who violates the village code could face a fine between $25 and $50 or no more than three days in jail for each violation.
“When the person was found to have violated any of the provisions of this chapter within the preceding five years, the fine may be of not less than $50 nor more than $100 or by imprisonment for not more than seven days for each violation; and when the person was found to have committed two or more such violations within the preceding five years, the fine may be of not less than $100 nor more than $250 or by imprisonment for not more than 15 days for each violation,” according to the village code.
Village and town codes are found at massena.us/323/Code-Enforcement.
