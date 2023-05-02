MASSENA — The town board will hold a public hearing on May 17 to take comments on plans to raise some dog control fees.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said rates have not been adjusted since 2011.
“The fees are quite low. It’s time to address some of the items in that area again,” she said.
State law requires that all owned dogs 4 months or older must be licensed. All dogs in the town and village must be licensed with the town clerk by 4 months and are required to present a valid certificate of rabies vaccination at the time of licensing or renewal of an existing license.
Town Attorney Eric J. Gustafson said local law dictates what could be increased by resolution. “For instance, there’s the enumeration fee, which I think has been increased. They wanted to increase it to $10. That’s something that we can do by resolution,” he said.
An enumeration fee is determined by the town board that’s imposed on dog owners for each unlicensed dog when an enumeration is performed by the dog warden.
Town Clerk Jeannine B. Miller said they’ve already been able to raise the licensing fees and tag replacement.
“We’ve raised the prices that we can raise,” Mrs. Miller said.
Licensing fees were increased to $10 if the dog is spayed or neutered, or $18 if it’s not.
“Right now the replacement tag is $3. We can go to $5,” she said.
“To do the dog tag replacement from $3 to $5, that can be done by resolution,” Mr. Gustafson said.
However, Mr. Gustafson said, penalties for animal control violations are set by the statute, which would require a public hearing.
“We’re going to need to change the statute in order to change those,” he said.
A second public hearing will be held May 17 to take comments on plans for formation of the South Raquette Water District. Mrs. Bellor said it’s a required step in the formation of the district.
Board members in February agreed to move forward with the projected $9 million project to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road. The district will service primarily the South Raquette Road up to the Route 37C river crossing, consisting of 161 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units).
The town has contracted Barton & Loguidice to provide engineering services for the project. They have applied for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program which, if received, could have a positive impact on the cost for residents. The town had already been awarded a $ 5 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental grant and a $4.27 million 30-year interest-free loan for the project.
Barton & Loguidice did a survey in 2021 to determine who in the South Raquette area had issues with their water quality and would be interested in obtaining municipal water for about $64 to $93 a month. The result was 54% in favor of municipal water, with some citing issues such as salt, hard water, shortage of water, and damage to appliances from sulfur in well water. Officials have also maintained that municipal water offers fire protection and increases land values, including vacant parcels.
The May 17 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.