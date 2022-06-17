MASSENA — Rhonda, a Bernese mountain dog, has been missing for over a month and has yet to return to her new owner.
On May 11, Rhonda was being transported from Ohio to her new owner, JoAnn Pellegrino, in Massena. She managed to get loose from the transporters by the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
“She was being delivered to me from a breeder in Ohio,” Ms. Pellegrino said. “When the transport company went to bring her to me, they had the back of the van open and when they opened her kennel, she didn’t have a leash on and she jumped out and bolted.”
Ms. Pellegrino spent hours looking for her that night and has continued to do so.
“We spotted her a couple times that night, but unfortunately they chased her and she was so scared she just kept running from them,” Ms. Pellegrino said. “We had sightings for a few days but she’s so afraid. We’ve had a few other sightings but we don’t have any definites that it’s her.”
The 2-year-old is a long-haired, predominantly black dog with a white chest, white markings on her face, paws, and tip of her tail. She also has rust color markings above her eyes, around her mouth, and on the lower part of her legs and bottom.
“She is friendly, but scared and disoriented because she is not familiar with the area,” Ms. Pellegrino wrote in a prepared statement. “She is desperately trying to find her old family and both her families are desperately trying to find her.”
She was last spotted in Potsdam on May 19, and there was a possible spotting of her in Canton the following day.
Ms. Pellegrino emphasized that if there is a possible sighting of Rhonda, do not try to get her attention and do not chase after her.
“The best thing to do if you spot her is to take a picture of her so we can confirm that it’s really her and then call one of the two numbers, either myself or James (McConkey) with the animal control office,” Ms. Pellegrino said. “If you have any trail cameras or ring cameras please check them, she’s gone up to some people’s houses and sat on their porch at night.”
To report possible sightings of Rhonda, contact Ms. Pellegrino at 315-705-8875 or animal control at 315-323-4550.
