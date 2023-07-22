CLAYTON — Border collies at Zenda Farms Preserve become an adaptable workforce when partnered with their owner, Mary Ann Duffy, who has made a living with dogs for the last 20 years.
Duffy, of Hammond, is a volunteer at Zenda Farms Preserve, but after the arrival of a flock of sheep last month, her workload has become more reflective of a full-time job.
She helps take care of the sheep, but she also holds herding-dog training sessions on the property every Friday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
The sessions, open to the public, have been creating interest in the activity, Duffy said.
During last Friday’s session, a small group of spectators watched attentively, as the results of expert training and 10,000 years of animal and human partnership unfolded in a graceful display.
Duffy’s border collies were flashes of black and white while they dashed around the herd of sheep at high speeds — freezing in their tracks at the blow of Duffy’s whistle.
The well-trained collies work the sheep in a calculated, stop-and-go procedure, moving from one position to the next without taking their eyes off the herd — unless Duffy commands them to do so.
The herding process is a function of the sheep’s fear and the dog’s predatory instinct.
“It is a predator and prey relationship,” Duffy said.
From the day they are born, border collies have an instinct for herding and strong desire to chase sheep. However, the level of instinct they have varies.
“You can have perfect parents and the babies are all duds,” Duffy said. She tries to maintain a line of dogs with the best genetics possible, but every dog ends up being a little different.
When it comes to training, the strong desire for chasing sheep is what becomes the main learning tool.
No treats are needed when training for herding.
Anne Stocun, Fairport, a client of Duffy’s who had a training session on Friday for her 14-month-old border collie Keen, said that “access to the sheep is their reward. They wouldn’t even look at a treat.”
Stocun has more than 25 years of experience on the agility side of things, but only a year and a half in herding. She said that there is a big difference between the two activities, with sports not being built into the collie’s genetics the way that herding is.
“When I do agility tricks and things like that, I have to use treats,” Stocun said.
Duffy is the opposite of Stocun, having never worked with dogs on agility training.
“When dogs are bred for agility, it’s a dog’s sport. When we herd, its about the sheep. Herding is a sheep sport,” Duffy said.
Last week, Keen’s training session was his first time ever working with sheep, which meant high excitement levels. Without being called over for water breaks periodically, he would have worked the sheep all day long, Duffy said.
The first steps for Keen were getting him to come when called, and to lie down on command. These may sound simple, but they become difficult when a dog is tempted to take off, given that their favorite thing in the world is just feet away. According to Duffy, the “lie down” command is important to master early on because it serves as a discipline tool down the road. It is a way to take their focus off the sheep and bring them to a stop.
The end goal of the training is to form a partnership with the dog, where the owner and animal communicate with each other, working as a team to complete tasks around a farm.
Duffy trains her collies to be versatile, and they are capable of several farm-related tasks. They move the sheep around from one pasture to another. They can also separate sheep into different groups and move them to treatment or sheering areas. The sheep at Zenda Farms provide value to the community in several ways. Their wool is utilized by knitting and spinning groups and made into dryer balls. The manure is collected when cleaning out the barns, serving as fertilizer in the gardens, which produce vegetables that are free for volunteers, and donated to the public. Some of the sheep are also raised for meat.
Duffy, now in the process of retiring, spent 20 years making a living with her dogs — but it wasn’t by raising sheep. She owns a business called Take Flight Goose Management, where she works with her collies to provide humane goose control services to golf courses, airports, homeowners and other places. The dogs relocate the geese, which in large numbers can damage and contaminate property.
Duffy said that the goose control process is like herding sheep in that you are moving a group of animals around, from one place to another. This likeness in the activities allows the same dogs to be used for both purposes.
Duffy is glad to see people interested in her sessions.
“It’s good people are excited about it and wanting to do something good with their dogs and get them out,” she said. “Its good for a dog’s mind, its good for a dog’s body — its good for everybody.”
