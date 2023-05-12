Animal shelters in the north country are set to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funding, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday.

In a news release announcing more than $7.5 million in grant funding awarded to animal shelters across the state, the governor announced that the Jefferson County SPCA in Watertown will receive $200,000, the Potsdam Humane Society in St. Lawrence County will receive $100,067, and the Lewis County Humane Society in Glenfield will receive $500,000. That’s a little more than $800,000 for the north country’s animal shelter system, to be used to improve facilities and help them reach new state standards.

