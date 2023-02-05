WATERTOWN — Losing a pet is hard enough, let alone losing your pet, best friend, and coworker all in one, which is what Watertown police officer Michael M. Maney is being forced to deal with after his beloved German Shepherd Nico died last week.

Nico was part of a K-9 unit with the Watertown Police Department alongside his handler Mr. Maney, who had Nico since 2012.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.