OGDENSBURG — Missing posters adorn telephone poles and have been tacked up on bulletin boards.
His image has been splashed across Facebook, the first post made on June 10, the day after he went missing, was shared 400 times.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
OGDENSBURG — Missing posters adorn telephone poles and have been tacked up on bulletin boards.
His image has been splashed across Facebook, the first post made on June 10, the day after he went missing, was shared 400 times.
Missing since June 9 from their Ford Street home, the Barr family is not giving up hope on finding Ollie, an all-black German Shorthaired Pointer who is described as very friendly and loves people.
“He means everything to us. He’s a part of our family and we feel so empty right now without him,” said Ollie’s owner, Annette Barr. Sporting a long, docked tail, Ollie was seen with a blue collar that same evening near Walmart on Ford Street Extension.
Since then, nothing.
Ollie took off from the Barr’s Ford Street home and was later seen at the parking lot at Wheathouse Bay.
“We live up top of Wheathouse Bay and he watches the kids every night before we go to bed. He’d lay there and watch the kids down below because he loves people,” said Barr, “That’s where he first went, down below, to see the kids.”
Later that evening, Ollie was seen at Walmart by a family friend but he wouldn’t go to her and instead ran into the woods next to the parking lot.
“That was the last time he was spotted,” said Barr, “It seems so unbelievable that he has been gone for over a month and no one has seen him.”
Barr has contacted Ogdensburg police and filed a report, spoken with the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA and other area pet shelters and animal sanctuaries throughout the county in case he had been dropped off there with no positive results.
She is afraid that Ollie was picked up and taken home by someone.
“He’s such a good boy. We feel that someone in the Walmart parking lot saw him and he went with them,” she said, “We really think so because he’s so friendly.”
Cameras at Walmart picked up on the dog, but they were not clear enough to show if someone had taken Ollie, according to Barr.
“We literally feel like we have done everything we could do. We just hope that someone sees him,” said Barr, “We have posters up from Waddington to Heuvelton and put fliers all over too.”
If anyone sees Ollie, they are asked to contact Barr at (315) 854-6638.
“We want our boy back, he is 100% part of our family and we just miss him so much,” she said.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.