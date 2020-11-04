Oswego County Health still accepting appointments for final rabies clinic

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that its final rabies clinic of 2020 will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Oswego County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Drive, Scriba. People can call 315-349-3557 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to schedule an appointment for their pet at the clinic.
“This is the final clinic on our schedule this year; however, we do still have openings available,” said Judy Grandy, director of environmental health for the Oswego County Health Department. “If you or someone you know is planning to bring their pet to a county health department rabies clinic, please call us for an appointment.”
People can call 315-349-3557 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to make an appointment until the schedule is filled. Do not call the answering service after hours to schedule an appointment for the rabies clinic.
Grandy said, “The rabies virus remains active year-round. It can infect any mammal, even during the winter months, and it is nearly 100% fatal. Immunizing your pets is the most effective way to protect them — and your family — from the disease.”
The Oswego County Health Department will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols established earlier this year. “We are grateful to everyone for their understanding and support in the clinics we’ve had, and hope that continues with this last clinic,” said Grandy.
Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to their appointment and to wait in their car to be called in. Please follow signs and instructions from clinic staff. Those who miss their assigned appointment will not be served.
There will be limitations for both pets and people. No more than four pets per family and no more than two adults, or an adult and a child aged 14 and older, per car. Younger children will not be allowed into the building. Parents must make sure that children are properly supervised in their car.
Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier. People must maintain control of their pets. Veterinary staff will not be able to leave their stations to deliver shots to a pet in the vehicle.
The health department suggests a $7 donation per animal to help defray the clinic cost.
New York state law requires that all cats, dogs, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. The first rabies vaccine should be given at three months of age. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter.
To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call 315-349-3557 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Do not call the after-hours phone number to schedule a rabies clinic appointment.
Additional information about rabies can be found at www.cdc.gov/rabies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.