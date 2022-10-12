Oswego County holds final rabies vaccination clinic of the year in Pulaski Oct. 19

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its last rabies vaccination clinic of the year on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The clinic will run from 6-8 p.m. at the County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Rd., Pulaski.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 13, residents can call 315-349-3564 to schedule an appointment for the Oct. 19 clinic. The phone line for appointments will be open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until all appointments are filled. Do not call the after-hours answering service to schedule an appointment for the rabies clinic.

