Oswego County hosts rabies vaccination clinic in Hannibal July 27

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next rabies clinic from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the Hannibal Town Highway Garage located at 68 Cemetery Rd.

Starting on Thursday, July 21, residents can call 315-349-3564 to schedule an appointment for the clinic on July 27. Appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and announcements will be made before each clinic about when the appointment phone line will open.

