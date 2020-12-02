OSWEGO — The Oswego County Humane Society will host its annual Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption event via zoom from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. This event is free and open to anyone who is interested in adoption and learning about why fostering is so important to the organization. Join in to meet all adoptable animals and the chance to win a “door prize”.
Prior to the event, there will be a “12 days of Christmas” Facebook count down. Each day will highlight a need of the Humane Society, including monetary donations that cover the expense of items that are crucial for program operations and volunteer opportunities that are equally vital to Humane Society programs.
Humane Society supporters are also invited to set up Facebook donation fundraisers for the month of December to ask their friends for donations. Call or email the Humane Society office for an OCHS Facebook Fundraiser kit with tips on how to set up a fundraiser successfully. “With these fundraisers you can do good for animals and maybe avoid getting ugly Christmas sweaters and fruitcakes that you then have to regift,” says Ann Wiltsie, President of the Humane Society.
For $5 children can Zoom with Santa to discuss gifts and more. Santa has his computer set up for calls before Christmas.
Visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s website for registration information at https://oswegohumane.org/event/h4th-zoom-event or by calling the office at 315-207-2070. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oswego County Humane Society
