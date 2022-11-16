Oswego County Humane Society pet photo contest

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society has an online Pet Photo Contest running until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge.
Submit a photo or vote for a favorite entry. There are multiple ways to win all while helping raise money for the animals in need in Oswego County. To vote or view entries, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/oswegocountyhumane.
