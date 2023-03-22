Oswego County offers first rabies vaccination clinic of 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department holds its first rabies clinic of year on Wednesday, March 29. The clinic will be open by appointment only from 6-8 p.m. at the Oswego County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Dr., Oswego.

Beginning Wednesday, March 22, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for the March 29 clinic. Throughout the year, appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and an announcement for the opening of the appointment phone line will be made before each clinic.

