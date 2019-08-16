OSWEGO - Oswego residents can now renew dog licenses online using the city of Oswego’s website (www.oswegony.org).
The city of Oswego licenses more than 1,700 dogs annually, 1,500 of those are renewals. Using the online license renewal service will result in a $1.75 charge, in addition to the established license renewal charge.
A license renewal for a fixed dog is $10, while renewing a license for an unfixed dog is $25.
“Allowing residents to renew their dog license online eliminates the trouble of having to travel to City Hall and take the time for such a simple task,” said Mayor William Barlow Jr. “We continue to find ways to improve customer service and making dog license renewals quick, easy and accessible is a great way to simply the process,” he said.
The renewal service is available under “City Services” under the City Clerk’s Department and under the “O” of the Online Dog Portal. The Oswego City Clerk’s office administers licensing and renewal. New licenses still need to appear at City Hall in person to the Clerk’s Office, 13 W. Oneida St., first floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.