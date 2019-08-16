LOWVILLE — Top dogs looking to prove their moves can bring their humans to the Lewis County Fairgrounds Saturday to compete at Pet-Palooza for belly rubs and prizes.
Sponsored by the Lewis County Humane Society with Double Play Community Center, the fund raising event will pit bull dogs against Chihuahuas, dachshunds against Danes, in three competitions: a frisbee catching contest at 9 a.m., the best pet costume competition at 11 a.m. and best trick contest at 1 p.m.
Prizes in each category will be provided by Pet Supplies Plus, Watertown.
K-9 demonstrations by a State Police dog are planned at 10 a.m. and a four-legged Watertown Police officer at noon.
According to event co-organizer Kris Bidwell, director of the Humane Society, there will be at least two dogs and plenty of cats to adopt at the event as well as about 25 vendors, food trucks and pet-focused service representatives, like Spay-Neuter Now.
“We’re trying to bring awareness to things like no-kill shelters, the feral cat problem and the importance of spaying and neutering pets,” said Ms. Bidwell.
The Society has temporarily cut fees on cat and kitten adoptions because so many strays have been brought to the shelter this summer.
“We have over 30 cats and kittens and a waiting list of about 12 to be brought in to find their furrever homes,” Ms. Bidwell said.
Cat adoption fees have been cut from $60 to $45 and kittens under one year cost $65 to adopt, down from $80.
The fees pay for spay or neutering the animals, shots and other medical care as required, Ms. Bidwell said.
Although admission to the event is free, Ms. Bidwell said donations of cash, pet supplies or cleaning supplies will be appreciated. Volunteers for the event or at the shelter are also always welcome.
Entrance fees for each competition event will be $2 per dog. Canine competitors should be brought to register at least a half hour before the event.
On Sept. 7, the Humane Society will be holding its annual Mighty Mutt Strut, its largest fundraising event, from noon to 3 p.m., including the Mutt Strut Dog Walk.
Unlike past years, the Mutt Strut will be held at the Humane Society Shelter, 6388 Pine Grove Rd., Glenfield.
“There have been a lot of changes at the shelter and so we want to expose the shelter to make people aware of what’s going on here,” Ms. Bidwell said.
Dog walk pledge sheets can be downloaded from the shelter’s website or Facebook page or picked-up from the shelter itself.
Sheriff Michael Carpinelli will be the special guest judge at the event, designating the winners of the Waggiest Tail, Best Trained, Best Kisser and Best Trickster competitions during the Strut.
There will also be a number of raffles featuring items crafted by local artisans and, as a grand drawing, a large gift basket, as well as a 50/50 drawing and a cake walk.
“It’s all for the doggies,” Ms. Bidwell said.
For a list of supplies needed by the Humane Society shelter or for more information about either event and the pets currently available for adoption, go to their website at http://lewiscountyhumanesociety.org/.
