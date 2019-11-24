Pet of the week
Buy Now

“Hi, my name is Charlie. I am a 6-month-old male husky mix. I love ice cubes and the snow! Snow days are my favorite. I have lived with children, cats and dogs before. I can get a little excited, but I am always down to play.” You can inquire about Charlie at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is $130, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up to date vaccinations. SPCA

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.