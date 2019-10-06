Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Eleanor. I am a 10-year-old pug chihuahua mix. I am a bit of a sassy lady but I’m older so I reserve the right to be. I love to go on walks my favorite thing to do it smell the flowers. The staff that helps take care of my thinks I have the cutest little bark, butI think it sounds strong and demanding. I’m a little weary of men.” I would make the perfect little lap dog won’t you please come adopt me. The cost for adoption is $65, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15 day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations.SPCA
