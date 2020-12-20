This week the pet of the week is Buttercup. Buttercup is our oldest resident here at the shelter at 14 years old. She has been with us for a few months now, and she is one of the friendliest cats we’ve ever had. She does have some early onset kidney issues, however this is very common in older cats and with the proper diet is very manageable. Buttercup loves wet food and a nice warm bed to cuddle up on.
Call us today at 315-782-3260 to set up an appointment to come meet Buttercup!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.