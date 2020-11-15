Pet of the Week
Flint is a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier. At the shelter, we call him a North American house hippo. He is wicked sweet and adores all the attention. Flint does well with other dogs and would do best in a home with children over 10. He is well known for his zoomies and will rip around the back yard like a crazy man.
You can inquire about Flint at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The adoption cost covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations.
