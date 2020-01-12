Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Sampson. I am a 6-year old male German shepherd mix. I love to play outside and could stay in the snow all day. I am the biggest ham and all my caregivers at the shelter love me. I am really hoping to find a home with no other animals and older kids.” You can inquire about Sampson at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is free as I am sponsored, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up to date vaccinations. SPCA
