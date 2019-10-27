Pet of the week

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
“Hi, my name is Muhma. I am a 3-year old female domestic short hair. I am so full of personality and will do just about anything for a treat. I would do best in a home when I can snuggle with my owner and get all the love. “ You can inquire about Muhma at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. SPCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.