Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Sami. I am a 1-year old female pit bull. I love to play! I am very energetic and sweet. I am a bit of an attention hog and would prefer a home without any other animals. “ You can inquire about Sami at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is sponsored so Sami is free to a good home. She comes with spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up to date vaccinations. SPCA
