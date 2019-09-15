Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Tyson. I am a 7-year old male boxer. I am so silly the staff here calls me a ham sandwich. I love to be goofy, so I get all the pets and butt scratches. I love peanut butter and more peanut butter.” You can inquire about Tyson at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost for adoption is $65, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations. SPCA
