Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Missty. I am a 3-month old female domestic short hair. I am a typical kitten and love to play for days. I get along great with other cats and seem not to care about dogs. I came into the shelter with my sister Dee-Dee and we love each other very much, but understand if you cant take both of us home. I love to play with laser lights and anything that rolls across the floor.” You can inquire about Missty at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost for adoption is $130, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations. SPCA

