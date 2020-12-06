Pet of the Week
This is Merlin! Merlin is a 5-year old red heeler mix. He is the perfect medium sized dog looking for a good couch to cuddle up on. He loves going on walks and is very good walking on leash. He is a herding breed, so he would do best as the only pet in the home and no small children as he tends to herd them. He has the best trot you’ve ever seen and dances when he’s excited. Call us at 315-782-3260 to make an appointment to meet Merlin.
