Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Autumn. I am a 1-year-old female rabbit. I am a very sweet rabbit and love interacting with people. My favorite things include hay, running around on grass and someone to love me. I know what you are thinking, and yes, I am the most beautiful rabbit ever.” You can inquire about Autumn at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA on Water Street. The cost of adoption is $35, which also covers spay/neuter. SPCA

