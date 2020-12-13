This week we have two pets of the week. Meet Ralphie, the tiger with white; and Sal, the all gray kitten. They are two brothers from the same litter. They are about 8 weeks old and ready to be adopted. Both have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They are very sweet kittens whose hobbies include eating wet food, taking long naps, and chasing laser pointers.
Call us today at 315-782-3260 to schedule an appointment to come meet Ralphie and Sal.
