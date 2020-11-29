Pet of the Week
George! This sweet man is an 11-month old hamster. He loves to laze around and nibble all the food. If you give him any veggies or fruits, he goes bananas and you are officially his new best friend. He is very socialized and would make the best starter pet.
You can inquire about George at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA location at Petco, Arsenal Street.
