Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Daytona. I am a 1-year old female turtle. I am pretty easy going and would love any kind of family. I am a big fan of pretty plants and dried shrimp are my favorite!” You can inquire about Daytona at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is $35. SPCA
