Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is E-Pie. I am a 1-year-old male domestic short hair. I am a shy little bug, but I do warm up fast. I love belly rubs and bathing in the sun. I do well with cats and people, but we don’t know about dogs. You will love me when you walk into the shelter. I am always rolling around in my cage.” You can inquire about E-Pie at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is $80, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up to date vaccinations. SPCA
