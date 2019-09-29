Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Abbi. I am a 3-year old female shepherd. I am the best car mate I love to hang my head out the window all day. I prefer a home without cats and can be picky with some dogs. I love children and playing with them is one of my favorite pastimes. Oh my goodness, don’t even get me started on kiddie pools. I could play in them all day. I am potty-trained, and as a bonus, I am crate trained.” The cost for adoption is $130, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations.
