Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Shanti. I am a 2-year old female pit bull mix. Being a pit bull, I tend to get a bad reputation, but I am the complete opposite. I am the sweetest girl you can meet. I am very quiet and do know how to sit. I am a lap dog and no one can tell me differently, but I mean come on ... who wouldn’t want me to cuddle with them? I do require a meet and greet with other dogs because I have to be a little picky to be sure I am still queen bee.” You can inquire about Shanti at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost of adoption is $130, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up to date vaccinations. SPCA
