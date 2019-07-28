Pet of the week

“Hi, my name is Baxter. I am a 1-year old male hound mix. I am a shy boy who likes calm dogs. Being shy, I would do best with another dog friend to help boost up my confidence. Right now my favorite doggie is Lola Bean, as she helps me feel safe. I would prefer a meet and greet with other dogs first just to make sure they’re a good fit for me. Kids are a bit too hyper for me, so I would prefer a home without children. I am super-duper sweet and would love to come live with you. “ You can inquire about Baxter at 315-782-3260 or by visiting the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. The cost for adoption is $130, which also covers spay/neuter, microchipping, a 15-day free vet visit, a little bag of food and up-to-date vaccinations.” SPCA
