THREE MILE BAY — Little White Church by the Lake held an open call for animal blessings at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
PHOTOS: Three Mile Bay church holds animal blessing ceremony
- By LAUREN MILLER
lmiller@wdt.net
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- PROPERTY SALES
- Massena village trustees authorize police chief to canvas for court officer
- St. Lawrence legislature committee considering election security, law enforcement grants
- Sidebar: ‘We cried from start to finish,’ Brian Eisch says
- New Netflix film follows Fort Drum soldier on mission of duty, devotion and family
- PHOTOS: Three Mile Bay church holds animal blessing ceremony
- St. Lawrence County sets hearing to approve law delaying foreclosures
- College football: Syracuse officially conducts first practice Saturday
Most Popular
Classifieds
- LOOKING TO buy standing timber, hard wood or soft wood.
- Watertown- Neighborhood Garage and yard sales, 900 Block of Boyd
- LOST: MERCEDES BENZ
- BEST EVER Multi-Family Sale 8/8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 301 General
- PUBLIC HEARING THE TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AT 5:45PM ON AUGUST 11TH, 2020 AT THE TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR OFFICE BUILDING IN REGARDS TO PROPOSED LOCAL LAW #3 PERTAINING TO THE COMMUNITY CHOICE AGGREGATION (ENERGY) PROGRAM.
- STATE OF NEW YORK ST.
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- HAMMOND- 1383 Cty Rd 6., Aug 7th-31st, 8a-6p. Entryway sale
- NEW TWIN XL
- 2014 25' Bullet Premier Ultra Lite, EC, sleeps 4, outside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.