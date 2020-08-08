Kathleen Sipple, of Three Mile Bay, has her dogs Sadie and Vegas blessed by Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, on Saturday morning at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

THREE MILE BAY — Little White Church by the Lake held an open call for animal blessings at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Don and Mary Jane Brown, of Cape Vincent, had their dog Zeke blessed by Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, on Saturday morning at a church in Three Mile Bay. Little White Church by the Lake held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Annmarie Sipple, of Three Mile Bay, watches dog Roxy be blessed by Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, on Saturday morning at a church in Three Mile Bay. Little White Church by the Lake held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday where Ms. Sipple came with her sister, Kathleen Sipple, also of Three Mile Bay, to get their five dogs blessed. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay. It was the first time that Pastor Depestre blessed animals and the second year the church has done so. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, offers treats and water to animals she blesses from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay. It was the first time that Pastor Depestre blessed animals and the second year the church has done so. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Linda Denny, of Houston, Texas, watches out for animals coming to be blessed by Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Ms. Denny organized the second annual event at the church. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Don Brown, of Cape Vincent, gets pulled by his dog, Zeke, outside the Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, gives a blessing to Biscuit during the event at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, pets Vegas during the event at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, held a blessing for animals from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay. It was the first time that Pastor Depestre blessed animals and the second year the church has done so. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Kathleen Sipple and Annmarie Sipple, both of Three Mile Bay, bring their dogs Zoey and Roxy to be blessed at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay on Saturday morning. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Kathleen Sipple, of Three Mile Bay, shows off a tattoo of her first dog Abbie after having her five other dogs blessed by Pastor Christiane Depestre, of Haiti, on Saturday morning at Little White Church by the Lake in Three Mile Bay. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.