OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department has announced its rabies clinic schedule for 2021. The schedule is subject to change depending on COVID-19 virus activity and response needs in Oswego County. COVID-19 protocols established in 2020 will remain in effect in 2021.
New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
“Rabies is nearly always fatal, but it can be prevented if post-exposure prophylaxis is administered soon after an exposure occurs. Our staff works hard 24/7 to identify potential exposures and the need for post-exposure rabies treatment,” said Judy Grandy, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department.
Appointments must be made in advance. Appointments for the March 31 clinic may be made starting March 25 by calling 315-349-3564. A limited number of appointments will be available.
All clinics are held on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Rabies vaccination clinics for pets are scheduled at these locations during the spring, summer and fall:
Scriba: March 31, County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Drive, Oswego
Pulaski: May 5, County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Road
Parish: May 19, County Highway Garage, 24 Dill Pickle Alley
Hastings: July 14, Town Highway Garage, Wilson Road, Central Square
Granby: July 28, Town Highway Garage, 820 County Route 8, Fulton
Volney: Aug. 11, Bristol Hill Landfill maintenance garage, 3125 Route 3
Pulaski: Sept. 15, County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Road
Scriba: Oct. 20, County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Drive, Oswego.
There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.
These COVID-19 protocols remain in effect:
— Everyone entering the building must wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing by staying six feet away from others whenever possible.
— Do not attend the clinic if ill or a pet is ill.
— There is a limit of four pets per family and no more than two adults, or an adult and a child aged 14 and older, per car. Younger children will not be allowed into the building. Parents must make sure children are properly supervised in their car.
— Pets must be under control at all times. No mingling with other pets and people.
— There will be no “walk-ins.” This is an appointment-only clinic.
— Attendees are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes early to their appointment and to wait in their car to be called in. Follow signs and instructions from clinic staff. Those who miss their assigned appointment will not be served.
— Pets must be caged and/or leashed with a fixed length no longer than six feet. Cats and ferrets should be in a carrier. People must maintain control of their pets. Veterinary staff will not be able to attend to the pet in the vehicle.
All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Oswego County Health Department as soon as possible. Health Department staff will work with residents and health care providers to determine if rabies treatment is needed.
To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays. Do not phone the on-call number to make a rabies vaccination appointment. Use the on-call number for incidents involving potential exposure.
Additional information about rabies can be found at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php and www.cdc.gov/rabies.
