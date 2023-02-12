Screenshot 2023-02-11 200911.png

TNS

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is.

This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”

