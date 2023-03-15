SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Dog Park Committee for More Contented Canines is springing into action so residents and visiting pooches can cavort unfettered in their very own park.
Volunteers are needed to clear and clean the chosen site (off Ampersand Avenue, near the Elk’s Field and the Pump Track) and to help move the project forward.
The committee is asking those interested to meet them at Grizle T’s at 5:30 p.m. March 22 for an informational conversation and to sign up to lend a hand.
“Future phases to be planned are fencing in the area, fundraising for memorial benches as well as gazebos or other covered shelters where owners can stay dry while their fidos frolic — and we want your ideas and opinions (as well as enthusiasm, time, and maybe a little muscle),” a news release from the committee reads.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.