WATERTOWN — Arrests and the seizure of animals resulting from a cruelty and hoarding case at Whispering Pines in Oneida County led to the CNY SPCA taking in 60 dogs, four cats and one bird on Sept. 13.
In an effort to lighten the load of the CNY SPCA, both the Jefferson County SPCA and HumaneCNY stepped in to take some of the adoptable dogs off its hands.
“It’s sad to see the amount of abuse, cruelty and hoarding cases in this area,” said SPCA Executive Director Heather Spezzano. “The Jefferson County SPCA is fortunate to have space at this time and has transferred two of the dogs from the case to be placed from our shelter as we have higher adoption rates and quicker placement.”
Members of the Jefferson County SPCA team traveled to Syracuse on Wednesday to pick up the dogs and bring them back to the main shelter on Water Street.
The dogs, sisters Iris and Tiger Lily, four-year-old black husky/shepherd mixes who are understandably skittish, but still friendly and would do well in a quieter home, are now at the main shelter and ready for new homes. The shelter is hoping the sisters can be adopted together.
“I predict we will have these dogs placed before we close today, and we are happy to assist other shelters in the placement of dogs,” Mrs. Spezzano said.
If you want to check to see if Iris and Tiger Lily are still available or are looking for a different pet, the main shelter can be reached at (315) 782-3260.
