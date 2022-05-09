THERESA — When Joanne Amato wants to go for a walk, she travels to the mall in Watertown. She and many others are afraid to walk in their neighborhoods since aggressive dogs started becoming more prevalent about four years ago.
A group of longtime residents in Theresa are fed up with a string of attacks by dogs. It’s gotten to the point that they are afraid to walk outside, with the most recent attack last week.
They’ve mapped out where most of the aggressive dogs are in town, and the areas flank each side of town. Those areas have dogs that get off-leash and run around town, at times attacking other pets and chickens and also chasing joggers.
“You don’t dare walk,” said Mrs. Amato, who lives on the east side of town.
This group is less concerned with the dogs themselves or even their owners, and more focused on figuring out what the town can do to curb attacks and make people feel comfortable walking outside.
Nearly two years ago, Ms. Amato watched as three dogs killed her cat in front of her. She lives on Mill Street and usually neighborhood kids would visit and play with her cat while she was outside. One day, Ms. Amato was out with her cat, and the kids weren’t around to play, which she said was fortunate. What was around were the three dogs that had gotten away from their house and were heading toward Ms. Amato’s cat.
After they killed her cat, Ms. Amato ran down the road toward the dogs. She said she hoped a car would hit them as she chased, but that didn’t happen.
Since the attack, Ms. Amato said she would never feel comfortable with having a pet again. Her problem isn’t with dogs, it’s with dog control. Local authorities used to be strict on dog laws. She remembers years ago, her son’s dog barked at someone and she got a ticket for it, as the dog was “barking with intent to bite,” she recalled. Ms. Amato had to appear in court and pay a $5 fine. Now, she said, it seems like enforcement of the rules has become lax and that something needs to be done before a dog attacks a person.
Early signs of problems in Theresa did include a person nearly being harmed. Mary Hodge, Ms. Amato’s neighbor, was walking with her granddaughter and their dog, Dexter, about four years ago when a dog attacked Dexter. Her granddaughter, who was 9 at the time, was holding the dog when the attack happened.
Just a few weeks ago, on April 24, Ms. Hodge’s cat, Morgan, was attacked by two dogs. Morgan was injured but is recovering.
“Theresa has a dog problem,” Ms. Hodge said. “To me, you should be able to walk around these village streets without worrying about a dog.”
Dog control can be overseen by a village or town. But operating a dog control office can be expensive for small municipalities, so they may contract the county to perform those duties, in this case Jefferson County Dog Control.
The county has taken over dog control duties for Theresa and several municipalities in Jefferson County. About five years ago, a trend emerged: Part-time dog control officers working in villages started to go away. That left a void in enforcing leash laws in places like Theresa.
Dog control offices respond to complaints as they happen, and sometimes, say, if there’s a dog loose in a village, that dog is already back home by the time they get on scene. As a result, there’s a lack of proof or evidence in the world of dog control, which makes it difficult to hold the pet owners accountable for what happens. The county dog control office can enforce leash laws, but that would involve patrolling municipalities full time to catch unleashed dogs.
Ms. Hodge said that after her cat was allegedly attacked, the owners of the dogs received tickets from county dog control for the pets being unlicensed and for them running loose around town. Depending on the local law, dog control can impose penalties for dogs not being licensed or running loose, as well as for dogs barking too much, running alongside cars, digging or defecating on others’ property.
In the village of Theresa, the leash law also says owners or handlers must clean up any “nuisance” a dog may commit on any property.
Ms. Hodge knows of other attacks and even a jogger who was chased by dogs until someone witnessed it and chased the dogs off.
Sally Vantassel, who also lives on the Mill Street side of town, is known around the village for walking her cat on a leash.
“If they go after my cat, what’s going to happen?” Mrs. Vantassel said. “I’m 81 years old. I can’t fight a dog.”
Mrs. Vantassel’s granddaughter had a run-in with these dogs a few years ago when they allegedly killed about 14 of her chickens and ducks.
That’s just the east side of town.
On the other side, aggressive dogs hang out by the water tower near Commercial Street and Riverside Avenue, according to residents in Theresa. Pete O’Driscoll, a lifelong resident who walks every day, stopped walking in the water tower area because of the dogs.
“If it was just one or two occurrences, that would be one thing,” he said, “but when people are afraid to walk on streets in the town they grew up in, that’s a whole other thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.