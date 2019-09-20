Tiny dog, big shoe
Tiny, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, carries the shoe of his owner Terry Holmes Friday, while Terry walks along Riverside Drive in Canton with one shoe on. “When Tiny starts tugging on my pant leg I know it is time to take my shoe off,” Mr. Holmes explained. “It’s tougher in the winter ‘cause my boots are so much bigger.” Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

