Joseph P. Whitmarsh, of Spring Hill, Tenn., left, is sworn in as a new city of Watertown police officer on Friday morning at Watertown City Hall as City Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds the bibles. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
City of Watertown Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds a bible as Dustin C. Shawcross, of Theresa, places his hand on top of it to take his oath as a new city of Watertown police officer on Friday morning at Watertown City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
The seal of the city of Watertown looms in the background as Joseph P. Whitmarsh, of Spring Hill, Tenn., left, is sworn in as a new city of Watertown police officer on Friday morning at Watertown City Hall as City Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds the bibles. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
City of Watertown Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds a bible as John S. Northrop, of Watertown, places his hand on top of it to take his oath as a new city of Watertown police officer on Friday morning at Watertown City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
John S. Northrop, of Watertown, left, is sworn in as a new city of Watertown police officer on Friday morning at Watertown City Hall as City Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue holds the bibles. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
From left to right: John S. Northrop, of Watertown, Dustin C. Shawcross, of Theresa, Joseph P. Whitmarsh, of Spring Hill, Tenn., Pearce A. Parsons, of Adams, and Travis K. Workman, of Carthage, pose for a photo together after taking their oath to become new city of Watertown police officers on Friday at Watertown City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Joseph P. Whitmarsh, of Spring Hill, Tenn., signs his name in a book after taking his oath to become new city of Watertown police officers on Friday at Watertown City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — With his right hand raised and his left on a bible, Travis M. Workman repeated the following words:
“I, Travis Workman, do solemnly swear, that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of New York, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of a police officer for the city of Watertown, according to the best of my ability.”
Workman was the first of five men to take their oath of office Friday morning inside City Hall, all five becoming the city’s newest police officers.
The four others are John S. Northrop, of Watertown, Pearce A. Parsons, of Adams, Dustin C. Shawcross, of Theresa, and Joseph P. Whitmarsh, of Spring Hill, Tenn.
The swearing-in comes about a week after the Times reported the city police department was in the process of hiring five new recruits.
Police officials said that some vacancies occur because officers leave the department for jobs with the higher paying state office, according to the same Times story.
City Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue said it’ll be about nine months until the five new officers are out on their own in the field. They will have to complete the police academy and field tracking with the city’s police department before going off on their own.
